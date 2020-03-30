Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Brad Herman
Maker
We had our VR LBE business punched in the gut pretty hard by this virus and the team is at home wondering what is going to come next for us. I found myself in Zoom a LOT in the last 3 weeks as we try and work through this question. I noticed that I really missed my whiteboard and it's only so much fun to look at co-workers’ houses and their talking heads so I wanted to make something better. I tried a few existing things and mashing up tools but all of them had some issues for this use case. So I wrote a better tool. SPACES creates a virtual webcam that most software can see and use. We tested Zoom, Google Hangouts, Facebook Messanger, and Skype. In VR you can move that camera around and point it where you want. You get a large mirror of your desktop in front of you and a smaller one you can drag around. Fullscreen your video chat app and your good to go. The real magic is when you walk over to the whiteboard and brainstorm with a half dozen of your co-workers and it’s a lot more like things used to be. For me, it just feels a little more like the old reality before the virus. There are a bunch of great tools to have meetings if everyone has VR already. This isn’t that. This is for those of us who already have VR, who have believed and are now talking on video calls all day from phones or webcams instead of from the metaverse like we all expected to be.
