MySpace is back! 🎉🎉🎉 ...and it's called SpaceHey! Hey there! My name is An and I miss MySpace. The original version of MySpace. That's why I created SpaceHey! Let's face it: It's 2020. It's a tough year. We all deserve some fun and nostalgia for better times! Sign up for free on SpaceHey.com, create your own customized Profile (custom CSS and HTML is supported!), follow your friends and write Blog Entries! Just like in the good old days! SpaceHey is a place to have fun and be creative! I'll add even more features in the coming weeks! See you on SpaceHey! Greetings An
@anthemaker next up is Friendster!
@anthemaker you are 18 right, so at 2005 aren't you 2 years old. How can you miss it 😳
@anthemaker @gauthamzzz Your calculations are right! :D Nevertheless, I miss it. I head A LOT about MySpace both from older friends and from the internet. I did a lot of research on this topic, watched videos and travelled around archive.org. I found a couple of other websites from that era of the internet and I really love the feeling of the Web back then. There is no comparable place to MySpace online nowerdays, so that's why I built SpaceHey! :)
This is such a creative product – props to the maker for the amount of effort that went into this brilliant recreation of the social media giant of the yesteryears! This certainly brings back lots of memories, thank you for building it! 😍
@steventey I'm happy you like it! Thank you for the kind words!! 😊
Honestly at first I thought this was a bit of a waste of time, but I went on the site and all the nostalgia hit me right in the feels. See you on MySpace friends!
@jamesivings Glad you came to like it! Have fun :D
I feel emotional when i look at this site. It was the first community i joined back then. Nice work, i will join soon!
@fajarsiddiq Thank you for the kind words!!
I never had the opportunity to see the real Myspace, so I'm glad this one is here for me! Thanks @anthemaker!
@anthemaker @wadefletch I'm happy you like it! Have fun!!