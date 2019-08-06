Deals
Spaceflow
Spaceflow
A plug & play platform that boosts your space
Android
iPhone
+ 1
An app for landlords to uplift the experience for people in spaces and buildings. Delight occupiers with a link to services, amenities, perks, events and more.
16 minutes ago
Spaceflow, the 'tenant experience platform', scores $1.8M investment
Spaceflow, a startup founded out of Prague that offers a "tenant experience platform" to help landlords provide a better service, has raised $1.8 million in funding. Leading the round is Credo Ventures, with participation from Day One Capital, and UP21. The company, which also has an of...
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is cool, an app to help enable land-lords provide a better experience just secured $1.8 million in funding
16 minutes ago
