Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SpaceDrop
SpaceDrop

SpaceDrop

Peer to peer file and text exchanging web application

Free
Embed
SpaceDrop is a simple file and text exchanging web application that allows you to transfer files or texts from your clipboard directly between devices without installing any app or uploading any server.
Launched in
Productivity
Storage
Internet of Things
 by
SpaceDrop
Microsoft Clarity
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
SpaceDrop
SpaceDropPeer to peer file and text exchanging web application
0
reviews
9
followers
SpaceDrop by
SpaceDrop
was hunted by
firat
in Productivity, Storage, Internet of Things. Made by
firat
. Featured on May 17th, 2023.
SpaceDrop
is not rated yet. This is SpaceDrop's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-