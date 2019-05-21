Spaced Repetition for Twitter combines Twitter with the benefits of Spaced Repetition. If you like a Tweet, it will be delivered straight to your timeline in increasing intervals, thus massively improving the long-term value you get out of Twitter.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
FabianMaker@fabiangeiger_ · Fell for making stuff on my own.
Hello Product Hunt! I recently listened to a podcast with @mmay3r where he was talking about his company Bottomless. At the end of the podcast he talked about the ephemerality of social networks and imaged a social network combined with Spaced Repetition. Listen to the following podcast clip for a short introduction: https://overcast.fm/+Lzu20uJN4/5... This idea really resonated with me and I couldn't let it go, which is why I devoted the last weeks to building a product that allows you to use the power of Spaced Repetition in combination with Twitter. I have been trying out and using my project the last weeks and I am fairly satisfied with the first version and benefit from it. If you want to try it out yourself, you can find it here: http://www.spacedrepetition.info Please let know if anything breaks or you have any questions 🙌
Upvote Share·