Spaceboost
Pay-per-click automation toolkit
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ignacio Rodes
Maker
Good morning, I’m Nacho, one of the founders of Spaceboost. We’re here to make it easier for people to get better results from their PPC (pay-per-click) advertising. Maybe it’s not the most glamorous product you’ll read about today, but for people working with PPC, a lot of the workday is taken up by repetitive manual tasks that don’t scale, they just repeat, and get in the way of improvement, growth, and the results you could be getting from your online ad spend. We know, because we used to do it. Working at an online travel agency, we (Pablo and I 👋) were tasked with reaching a specific set of people with a time-sensitive message. And, at the beginning, we were struggling. The funny thing was, we knew how to do it, it just took an absurd amount of time. Impossible, actually, to do what we wanted manually. So (before it was trendy!) we built an algorithm. It was really simple - all it did was help us find the keywords with low CPCs (Cost per Click) and high Conversion Rates, and automatically distribute our budget by pausing low value ads and focussing on high value ones to increase our ROI (Return on Investment). That was nearly 5 years ago now. A lot has happened since then. We joined forces with our third founder (Albert), we partnered with Microsoft, Google, and Facebook, got some great results, and even won some shiny awards. And now our goal has both expanded and become more specific. In short, we want to make it easier to do everything on Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, and (shortly) Facebook Ads. We separated this goal into three key actions - Data Integration, Campaign Automation, and Multichannel Performance monitoring (and improvement). The idea is that these features can be used on their own or together, as long as they make it easier for the advertiser to create ads that actually deliver value to the people who see them. . #1 Converting business information (product catalog or service details etc.) into adaptable Data Feeds that can then be used to create really large ad campaigns of highly segmented PPC ads. #2 Offering automations that will allow an advertiser to SAVE TIME and extend their reach. #3 Making it easier to review and improve cross-channel ad performance at scale. It’s fine to repeat tasks - in fact it’s important to recognise that there will always be actions that you’ll need to repeat - we’re all about making those actions scalable, and building that scalability into your everyday routine. When you accept automation into your methodology, the results you can achieve expand at a rate which is simply not possible without technology. Anyway, check out our (new!) website, and let us know what you think. We’re here for any and all feedback. Thanks!
UpvoteShare
I must express some thanks to you just for rescuing me from this problem. Just after scouting through the the net and meeting advice that were not productive, I was thinking my entire life was done. Being alive minus the answers to the problems you have sorted out by way of your entire post is a critical case, and the ones which may have in a wrong way damaged my career if I had not come across your blog. Your personal expertise and kindness in controlling all the details was excellent. I am not sure what I would've done if I hadn't encountered such a solution like this. It’s possible to now look ahead to my future. Thank you very much for the impressive and results-oriented guide. I will not think twice to refer your web site to any individual who should get counseling about this topic. https://usawriters.org
UpvoteShare