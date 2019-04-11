Space Lens is the newest addition to CleanMyMac X. With its help, you can build a detailed map of your storage and reveal the space hoggers on your Mac. Space Lens is cosmically beautiful, as fast as a Falcon Heavy rocket, and extremely easy to use.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
kosovanMaker@kosovan · CEO, MacPaw Inc.
Hey Product Hunters, Today, I’m really excited to announce the latest addition to CleanMyMac X — Space Lens! The entirely new module is all about space exploration. Now it’s easier than ever to visualize your storage and remove “space debris” from your Mac. And while you’re trying it out, we’ll continue developing new features to make your Mac life simpler! Cheers!
Upvote Share·