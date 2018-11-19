From the maker of SketchParty TV and Waypoint EDU.
How much space is left on your Apple TV? Do you have enough room for that big (or small) game you've been meaning to play?
This super simple utility will show you the approximate space used and space free on your Apple TV.
Matt BraunMaker@mattbraun · Principal, magnate interactive ltd
Space Left TV is incredibly simple, like the single purpose apps of the early days of the App Store. With a clean, almost Daisy Disk style pie chart, it shows space used and space free on your Apple TV. Currently there’s no easy way to see this information, though Settings does have a Manage Storage screen. From concept to built and submitted for app review, Space Left TV took just under 5 hours to make. One of my goals for the project was to see how quickly I could design and develop an MVP, since the development timeline for my other titles like SketchParty TV and Waypoint EDU were five and six months, respectively. I was pretty happy with the result, and I have some more features in mind.
Nick Walter@nickchuckwalter · Teaching code the fun way.
Love it! Straight and to the point. Can you not find this in settings?
Matt BraunMaker@mattbraun · Principal, magnate interactive ltd
@nickchuckwalter Thanks! Presently you can navigate to Settings > General > Manage Storage and see how much each installed app "weighs", but there isn't a way to quickly see how much space is used and free the way you can with Space Left TV.
Jordi Bruin@jordibruin · Make stuff for Me and Triple
Congrats on the super fast launch @mattbraun !
