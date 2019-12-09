Deals
Space by JetBrains
The integrated team environment
Space is an integrated team environment for team collaboration, with Version Control, Code Review, CI/CD, Package Repositories, Planning tools, Issue Tracker, Chats, Blogs, Meetings, and Team Directory, among other features.
Move over Slack - Space is a new project management platform for developers
While file sharing, time tracking, email integration, Gantt charts and budget management are usually some of the most requested features in the average project management platform, we still have a proliferation of tools taking a multiplicity of approaches to the problem of just managing something. ...
