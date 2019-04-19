Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Soylent Squared

Soylent Squared

A complete 100g mini-meal bar from Soylent

get it
Soylent Squared is the first complete 100 calorie mini meal bar designed to give you 5g of plant protein, 36 essential nutrients, and probiotics for digestive health. Have 1 to 2 for a healthy snack, or 3 to 4 for a complete meal.
Around the web
Soylent launches 100-calorie 'mini-meal' barBut given the fact that energy bars are a multi-million dollar industry and prime Instagram bait, it makes sense that Soylent would want to venture into the world of solid food again. The bars, which come in three flavors; chocolate brownie, salted caramel and citrus berry, are currently only available online.
Engadget
Soylent now sells solid snack barsSoylent is leaving liquids behind as it journeys deeper into the packaged food business with a selection of snack sized bars. The 100 calorie bar has 5 grams of plant protein, 36 nutrients and probiotics for digestive health. Snack bars come in three flavors - chocolate brownie, citrus berry...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Makers
John Coogan
John Coogan
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Interesting continuation in the solid food area, I've never felt super comfortable with replacing meals with shakes as was previously the idea, a lot happens when you turn something into a shake as opposed to a solid mass. @johncoogan what made you and the team explore this route more?
Upvote ·