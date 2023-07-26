Products
This is the latest launch from SourceLevel
See SourceLevel’s 3 previous launches
SourceLevel DORA Metrics

Analytics for Engineering Ops

Leverage your software engineering team with metrics on DORA, Pull Requests, Code Review, Collaboration, Throughput and Lead Times. Gather data from GitHub and GitLab and give you observability on the software engineering process.
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
GitHub
 by
SourceLevel
About this launch
SourceLevel
SourceLevelEngineering Ops Platform: Pull Requests, Collaboration and DORA Metrics.
SourceLevel DORA Metrics by
SourceLevel
was hunted by
George Guimarães
in Analytics, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
George Guimarães
,
Weverton Timoteo
,
Beatriz Chagas
and
Gustavo Araújo
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
SourceLevel
is rated 5/5 by 23 users. It first launched on January 21st, 2020.
