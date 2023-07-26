Products
Home
→
Product
→
SourceLevel DORA Metrics
SourceLevel DORA Metrics
Analytics for Engineering Ops
Leverage your software engineering team with metrics on DORA, Pull Requests, Code Review, Collaboration, Throughput and Lead Times. Gather data from GitHub and GitLab and give you observability on the software engineering process.
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
SourceLevel
SourceLevel
Engineering Ops Platform: Pull Requests, Collaboration and DORA Metrics.
24
reviews
156
followers
SourceLevel DORA Metrics by
SourceLevel
was hunted by
George Guimarães
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
George Guimarães
,
Weverton Timoteo
,
Beatriz Chagas
and
Gustavo Araújo
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
SourceLevel
is rated
5/5 ★
by 23 users. It first launched on January 21st, 2020.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
