SourceLevel Analytics
Analytics for engineering ops
Leverage your software engineering team with metrics on Pull Requests, Code Review, Collaboration, Throughput and Lead Times.
Gather data from GitHub and GitLab and give you observability on the software engineering process.
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
SourceLevel
SourceLevel
Code Quality & Analytics for Software Engineering Teams
SourceLevel
Jean Lucas
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
George Guimarães
,
Weverton Timoteo
,
Gustavo Araújo
,
Beatriz Chagas
Luiz Paulo Lopes Dutra
. Featured on July 12th, 2022.
SourceLevel
5/5 ★
by 22 users. It first launched on January 21st, 2020.
65
4
#7
#25
