Home
Sourceful
Sourceful
A search engine for publicly-sourced Google docs
Sourceful is a search engine for public Google Docs and Sheets. You can find documents about freelancing, parenting, coronavirus response and many other topics.
Search by keyword or tag, rate, submit a new documents.
Matthew Salamon
Maker
I am keen to hear your feedback about the utility of this app and what features you would like to see in it?
Send