Open Source list of ethical manufacturers. A self-sustaining site built using Google Forms and Google Sheets API. Anyone can submit a source which will populate the spreadsheet and build the content of the site.
Code: https://github.com/eliothill/sourced
Eliot HillMaker@eliothill
I made this product to get a better understanding of the Google API but also to create a self-sustaining site about ethical and sustainable products.
