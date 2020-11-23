Source Wireframe Kit 2.0

discussion
Maksim Shnaider
MakerProduct designer
Hi, Product Hunters! ✌️ Today we’re presenting to you our updated Source Wireframe Kit⚡️ for Sketch and Figma (Adobe Xd soon). Since the last release, we've done a lot of work on rethinking text style and color. Refreshed UI. We reworked all the basic elements and components - removed the unnecessary and refined the rest. We applied all the latest features of Figma and Sketch, such as Variants, Auto and Smart Layouts and Color Variables, and much more. So, hope it will be helpful for you. Would love to know what you think and if you have any questions, you're welcome! 🔥🔥🔥 And we prepare a 30% discount for you! Just use the PHUNT30 promo code in the checkout window. ❤️ Try it now: https://source-kit.com/ Huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting!
