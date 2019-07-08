Source Wireframe Kit
Library of 537 blocks for desktop and mobile prototyping
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Max Schneider
Hi, Product Hunters! 🤘 Today we’re presenting you our new product for Sketch and Figma – Source Wireframe Kit⚡️. It’s a huge library of 537 desktop and mobile wireframe blocks in 22 popular categories, that are quickly convertible to the final design. If you need, you can customize anything. All elements are neatly organized and easy to use and edit. You'll get 100% vector elements based on bootstrap grid, symbols, components, styles and free fonts. So, hope it will be helpful for you. Would love to know what you think and if you have any questions, you're welcome! Also, we provide for all hunters 25% discount promo code - LUCKYHUNT25. Use it on the checkout popup. Try it now: https://source.forpeople.studio/ Huge thanks to @chrismessina for hunting!
Upvote (1)Share