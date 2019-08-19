Log In
Source Coffee

Find the best specialty coffee shops around the world.

Source is a hand-curated database of specialty coffee shops around the world. Find interesting & beautiful shops that have a deep respect for the craft of serving coffee. Learn about artisanal coffee roasters and find where they are being served.
4 Reviews5.0/5
Dylan MacDonald
Dylan MacDonald
I’ve used this to find great coffee shops to study in over the past couple of months and cannot recommend it highly enough. Interface is great and easy to use, and the coffee shops meet an impressive standard. Wish I could give it a 100.0/5, but I guess 5.0/5 will do
Tucker MacDonald
Tucker MacDonald
Maker
Hi everyone! We’ve been building Source to give coffee lovers and enthusiasts a tool to find better coffee, whether traveling or in their own community. To maintain a quality threshold, we hand-pick every shop that ends up on Source. But we invite users to contribute their favorite shops that we may have missed. Have a favorite roaster? We've been mapping out where different roasters are being served so you can find which shops serve the roasters you like. Our friends have been loving Source, and we hope you will too. We look forward to hearing suggestions and feedback from the community as we continue to build!
Zachary Prengler
Zachary Prengler
Great idea! I’m a big coffee drinker. This app has already proven to be useful as of this morning. ☕️ Overall this app is great and provides a great rescource.
William Leatherman
William Leatherman
Definitely useful for fellow "coffee snobs". Good coffee + aesthetically perfect coffee shops = happy a happy coffee drinker
Jack Cohen
Jack Cohen
By focusing on one specific area of deep daily passion for many, Source offers a tailored experience for coffee lovers that they just don't get in Google Maps, Foursquare, or Yelp. LOVE IT! Also promotes learning about and supporting more amazing roasters.
