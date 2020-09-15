discussion
David Galarza
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, I’m David. Really excited to share Sounter with you! The biggest problem with learning a new language is finding the time to fit practice into your busy life. Even if you start, it’s hard to maintain that same motivation to practice day after day, for months. Fluid helps by eliminating friction to practice, allowing you to link your habit of listening to music with that of learning a language; you install Sounter, find your favorite song and start, while listening you will acquire new vocabulary, the context in which words are used and will greatly improve your understanding. Today we are ready to put Sounter in the hands of all of you, it is not the best we hope to achieve and to improve we expect feedback from all of you. If you are learning a language and have tried Sounter, please let us know what you think. You can send us a message via this form https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs... We have a lot more planned and we will be working very hard every day to make Sounter better for all of you
