Soundtrap for Storytellers

Welcome to your one-stop-shop for high quality podcast creation! If storytelling is in your blood, we just made it easier for you to get heard.
Spotify-owned Soundtrap launches a podcast studio in the cloudIn November 2017, Spotify picked up the online music studio Soundtrap as part of its efforts to offer more services to artists on its platform. Now that Spotify has a growing interest in podcasts and the needs of podcast creators, Soundtrap is launching a new product to address that market instead....
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Podcast and podcast services are rising at a crazy rate it seems with a new service launching every day, interesting to see if this can challenge the likes of anchor
Alexander Redondo@alexanderredo19
looks like a very simple messenger
