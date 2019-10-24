Discussion
Robert Kelly
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Robert, one of the co-founders of Soundsweep. We believe that discovering and sharing music is a social experience that is lacking on DSPs like Spotify and Apple. The amount of noise and traffic online today makes it incredibly difficult for creators to cut through and get audiences to pay attention/engage. Creators and fans are forced to find and use third party solutions and this provides for a fragmented experience. Currently user generated content from urban youth is the main driver pushing songs to the top of the billboard charts. Memes are the connective tissue this audience looks at to inform trends and norms and are the accepted currency by which urban youth consume and share media. They see memes as the best and most common way to express themselves and shape their identity. We see an opportunity in building infrastructure that empowers music listeners and fans, not just the top 1% of celebrity influencers. With Soundsweep you can easily combine gifs and music in a fun and fast way! Thanks for supporting us! Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback. Contact us at hello@soundweep.io.
