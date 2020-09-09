  1. Home
Soundstripe for Twitch

Free music for Twitch streamers

A free and easy-to-use music solution for Twitch streamers. DMCA takedowns have been plaguing streamers' clips for years, but with Soundstripe for Twitch, you never have to deal with this headache again. Just hit play on one of our playlists and stream!
Soundstripe Provides Music For Twitch Streamers With Free, Legal ExtensionSOUNDSTRIPE has a new extension for TWITCH streamers that solves the problem of Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notices from copyright holders for music in archived videos. When users install the new free extension to their TWITCH streams they will gain access to SOUNDSTRIPE's library of music.
Twitch Streamers Can Dodge DMCA Takedowns with This Free Music ExtensionAs streamers continue to navigate the music streaming Wild West of , Soundstripe is here to lend a helping hand to those faced with permabans due to incessant DMCA takedown notices. Soundstripe, named one of the top five fastest growing private media companies in the US on the 2020 Inc.
Hey everyone! 👋🏻 We are so excited to share this with the ProductHunt community. 🥳🎉🎊 I've been a big Twitch fan for years, and a couple years ago, a spattering of DMCA takedowns started affecting streamers on Twitch. We had begun working on a solution to this problem at the time, but ultimately hit some roadblocks. Fast forward to just a couple months ago, and takedowns had resurfaced with a vengeance. Soundstripe is in a much different place than it was at the time, and we knew we could solve this problem for streamers, so we focused our efforts and built our first free product: a free Twitch extension built specifically for streamers, with long-running, looping playlists curated for streamers of all-kinds. It's as simple as installing the extension, creating or linking your Soundstripe account, and hitting play. That's it! We also still have our paid subscriptions, which are useful for anyone trying to monetize their stream via ads. This is particularly helpful for streamers who simulcast to YouTube. 🎮👾 If you're a Twitch streamer I hope you'll give it a shot. Or if you know of a streamer who could benefit from this, I hope you'll pass it along! 🎮👾
nice!
