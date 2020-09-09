Soundstripe for Twitch

discussion
Trevor Hinesley
MakerCo-Founder & CTO, soundstripe.com
Hey everyone! 👋🏻 We are so excited to share this with the ProductHunt community. 🥳🎉🎊 I've been a big Twitch fan for years, and a couple years ago, a spattering of DMCA takedowns started affecting streamers on Twitch. We had begun working on a solution to this problem at the time, but ultimately hit some roadblocks. Fast forward to just a couple months ago, and takedowns had resurfaced with a vengeance. Soundstripe is in a much different place than it was at the time, and we knew we could solve this problem for streamers, so we focused our efforts and built our first free product: a free Twitch extension built specifically for streamers, with long-running, looping playlists curated for streamers of all-kinds. It's as simple as installing the extension, creating or linking your Soundstripe account, and hitting play. That's it! We also still have our paid subscriptions, which are useful for anyone trying to monetize their stream via ads. This is particularly helpful for streamers who simulcast to YouTube. 🎮👾 If you're a Twitch streamer I hope you'll give it a shot. Or if you know of a streamer who could benefit from this, I hope you'll pass it along! 🎮👾
