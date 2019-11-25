Sounds of Gratitude by Bonusly

Discussion
Ben Travis
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Really excited to share this new project I've been working just in time for the week of Thanksgiving: Sounds of Gratitude! It started as a hackathon project that @maxverse and I created a few weeks ago, and we decided to share it publicly since we received a lot of positive internal feedback (plus I love to listen to it as background music when I work). 🎧 Each animation and sound represents a real message of appreciation as it occurs, a reminder of the positive interactions that happen all around us each day. Through the years, we've noticed some fascinating uses of data as digital art (like Listen to Wikipedia), an experience that's even more magical when it happens in real time! That's why we were so excited to work on doing something similar with appreciation data from Bonusly. We both learned a ton about data visualization, canvas, Websockets, and Firebase to pull this off, and we're excited to share it with the PH community! 🙌 We could all use more positivity in our lives, right?
