Sounds for Snapchat

Gabe Perez
Hunter
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
The move makes sense especially with the rise of TikTok and the introduction of Instagram Reels. Interested to see how this would change the dynamic of artists advertising their songs.
Aaron O'Leary
Community @producthunt. Chef.
@gabe__perez ALL the platforms i have to waste time, I'm being spoiled here!
Pete Cashmore
Founder, Mashable
happy for this. you used to have to play music on your phone while you recorded a snap 🤣
An
18yo student; creator of shrtco.de
Amazing! Can't wait to try it out! Hope it gets also realeased on Android soon! :D
