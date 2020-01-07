Deals
SoundForm Elite
SoundForm Elite
A smart speaker with wireless charging capabilities
Music
Home
Powerful and crystal-clear sound that you feel to your core. We partnered with audio experts, Devialet to pair their extraordinary acoustics technology with our fast wireless charging and award-winning design.
31 minutes ago
Belkin and Devialet team up for smart speaker that's also a wireless charger
When you think smart speakers, chances are Belkin isn't the first name that comes to mind. Belkin is hoping to change that starting with an announcement at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, taking place in Las Vegas through January 10.
Belkin partners with Devialet for a Google Assistant smart speaker that's also a wireless charger
Belkin is a company known for its wireless chargers. Devialet is known for its high-end, ultra loud speakers. And at CES 2020, the two companies announced that they'll be partnering on a new product, the $299 Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger, which combines a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker with a wireless charging pad.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is exciting, having heard a Devialet speaker on our LA off-site courtesy of
@rrhoover
I can only be sure this thing will rock
