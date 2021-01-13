discussion
Maximilian Torggler
MakerFull Stack Web Developer
Hello Product Hunt! This is Maximilian, the creator of Soundescape. I've created this web app because I struggle to focus while working from home and background noises are a great tool to gain back concentration. What makes Soundescape different is the way it renders audio: In 3D. It does so by leveraging the same technology which is used for VR games. Also, you'll never hear the same combination of audio twice, as everything is generated randomly. How it works - Choose from a selection of handcrafted audio environments which range from a rainy Jazz bar to a quiet forest lake. - Create your very own audio environments by mixing and matching different sounds. - Listen to the soundscape and get in the zone - Samples will randomly change position in 3D space and play at random time intervals. Soundescape can also be very useful while trying to relax or sleep, I use it myself all the time. Hope you find it useful too! Looking forward to your feedback. P.S.: If you miss working from a cafe or co-working space try out our "Work environments" playlist!
Soundescape looks like a great way to get into "flow state" for long programming sessions. I'll definitely be checking this out the next time I need to focus!