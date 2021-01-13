  1. Home
  2.  → Soundescape

Soundescape

Generative 3D audio environments for focused work

Productivity
Soundescape is a free web application for ambient background sounds. If you struggle to concentrate while working from home, this tool is for you! Audio is rendered in 3D, and you'll never hear the exact same combination of audio twice, as everything is generated randomly.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Maximilian Torggler
Maker
Full Stack Web Developer
Hello Product Hunt! This is Maximilian, the creator of Soundescape. I've created this web app because I struggle to focus while working from home and background noises are a great tool to gain back concentration. What makes Soundescape different is the way it renders audio: In 3D. It does so by leveraging the same technology which is used for VR games. Also, you'll never hear the same combination of audio twice, as everything is generated randomly. How it works - Choose from a selection of handcrafted audio environments which range from a rainy Jazz bar to a quiet forest lake. - Create your very own audio environments by mixing and matching different sounds. - Listen to the soundscape and get in the zone - Samples will randomly change position in 3D space and play at random time intervals. Soundescape can also be very useful while trying to relax or sleep, I use it myself all the time. Hope you find it useful too! Looking forward to your feedback. P.S.: If you miss working from a cafe or co-working space try out our "Work environments" playlist!
Share
Sean GrahamSoftware Dev, Saas Bootstrapper
Soundescape looks like a great way to get into "flow state" for long programming sessions. I'll definitely be checking this out the next time I need to focus!
Share