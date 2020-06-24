Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Kal Amin
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 Kal from team Sounder here. We are so, so excited to officially bring our Sounder Discovery Suite out of beta today! The team has been working hard to build a suite of tools for podcast creators unlike anything else on the market. With millions of hours of content available to stream, we realized it was harder than ever for creators to grow their audiences and for listeners to find their next favorite podcast. At Sounder, we believe in facilitating new creator-listener relationships as it’s essential for an open audio ecosystem to thrive. Here are eight ways we’re helping creators build their communities: 💸 Free Tools: Starting and building your community shouldn’t be expensive. In fact, it should be free. With Sounder, creators get all of the tools below for free. 🔍 In-Stream Audio Search: Listeners can search for topics, interests, or keywords they care about in an episode (or across an entire podcast library) so they can engage with the content that matters most. ✂️ Soundbite Audio Share: Creators have between 5-15 minutes to hook a new listener. Creators and listeners can share the most compelling moments of an episode with their communities. 🏄🏿 Audio SEO: Sounder’s proprietary technology enables advanced search engine optimization through a combination of metadata, analytics, and episode transcriptions. 📝 Transcription: With free speech-to-text recognition, it’s never been easier for creators to transform their audio content to promotional content (blogs, social media, newsletters, etc). 🔊 Sounder Player: A reimagined embeddable audio player, featuring all of Sounder’s innovative discovery tools in a small and mighty package. 😎 Podcast & Episode Web Pages: We make creators look like marketing experts in minutes by providing SEO-optimized websites for their podcasts. 🚀 Data & Analytics: Proprietary analytics—including groundbreaking keyword search, demographic, and sharing data—help creators track and improve podcast performance. We can’t wait to hear your thoughts and feedback.
Upvote (14)Share
Hunter
With Sounder, you can search in audio, share soundbites from episodes, and optimize content for search engines with audio SEO and free transcriptions!
Upvote (7)Share
Maker
@drew_lyon1 Thanks, Drew! We're excited to make our discovery tools available to the podcasting community!
Love the in-stream audio search!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@katie_moriarty Thanks, Katie! We think it's a game changer !
@katie_moriarty Thank you for the kind words, Katie, we're very excited to have a hand in developing these brand new discovery tools for creators (and listeners as well!)