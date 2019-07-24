Soundbrew Artists

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Dominic
Hey PH, Dominic here, creator of Soundbrew. I first launched Soundbrew in November of 2018. Today, I re-launch with many changes and improvements. Before, all tags were jumbled together and you could just select or search for the ones you wanted. Now, they're organized by genre, mood, activity, city, or artist. This way, you'll be able to easily find tags based off what you're in the mood for. You can now tips artists for their music. If you come across a song you like, you can tip them between $0.10 - $1.00. This way, you can directly support independent artists! Tipping will also add their song to your collection on your Soundbrew profile. Happy to answer any questions, thank you!
Upvote (1)Share