Sound Waves

Play the piano by moving your phone around

Sound Waves is an easy to use piano player which works by aiming your device in different directions. Each direction produces a different note and thus you can play a piano by moving the device around!
discussion
rihab
Maker
I've always wanted to learn to play the piano, and with this app I can have fun whilst doing so!
