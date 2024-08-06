Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Sound Blocks
Sound Blocks

Sound Blocks

A lego inspired music making app for non-musicians & gamers

Payment Required
Build beautiful musical machines with modular blocks of sound, cool modifiers called 'control blocks', asynchronous loops and much more
Launched in
Music
Indie Games
Audio
 by
Sound Blocks
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Spline
Ableton
Processing
About this launch
Sound Blocks
Sound BlocksA lego inspired music making app for non-musicians & gamers.
0
reviews
21
followers
Sound Blocks by
Sound Blocks
was hunted by
Umer Ahmed
in Music, Indie Games, Audio. Made by
Umer Ahmed
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
Sound Blocks
is not rated yet. This is Sound Blocks's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-