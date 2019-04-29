Soulpicks helps you discover places loved by friends and experts. Build your own collection. Connect and share with friends. Browse places curated by passionate people.
Emerce.nl - Accepteer cookiesVoor een aantal van bovenstaande punten is het vastleggen van bezoekersgedrag noodzakelijk. Ook derde partijen kunnen deze cookies plaatsen via Emerce, zoals bijvoorbeeld het geval is bij embedded video's van YouTube op Emerce.
Met deze startup gaat Pascal Ontijd (ex-SnappCar) TripAdvisor te lijfIn de hedendaagse hectiek lijkt tijd het meest schaarse goed. En dus willen we er álles uithalen. Dat bracht Pascal Ontijd op het idee om de keuze voor wat we met onze spaarzame vrije tijd doen beter te faciliteren. Zijn nieuwe startup Soulpicks moet in het oerwoud van vrijetijdsbestedingen orde scheppen.
App met tips van bekendenOnline zijn talloze reviews te vinden over cafés, restaurants en andere toffe plekken. Alleen is lang niet altijd duidelijk wie die reviews heeft geschreven en of er voor betaald is. Met de app Soulpicks pakt Pascal Ontijd, medeoprichter van SnappCar, het anders aan.
Pascal OntijdMaker@pascal_ontijd · Founder & CEO at Soulpicks
Hi everyone! My name is Pascal, an entrepreneur from Amsterdam. After 1.5 years of hard work with my fantastic team, we just launched Soulpicks, a mobile app that helps users discover places loved by friends and experts, as well as build your own collection of places. After I built my first company (SnappCar), I was lucky enough to go traveling for some time. During that time, I noticed how difficult it is to keep track of all the great recommendations I got from friends, as well as access collections from local experts. Our time is scarce, so we want to make the most of it whenever we can, I thought. Moreover, we want to spend our time offline doing what we love instead of online searching where to go. That is why I built Soulpicks. You can now download Soulpicks for iOS & Android. Some of the key features include: * Add places and experiences around the world. * Connect with friends to discover their favorite places. * Follow experts (in areas such as wine, beer, food, art, and lifestyle) who have created custom lists of the places they love most. * Import places you previously collected from Google Maps, Foursquare, notes or e-mails (and CityMaps2Go - this is currently Android-only). Over the coming months, we will add more awesome features, mostly based on your feedback. Therefore, we'd love to know what you think and what we can improve. I'll be on here to answer all of your questions! Cheers, Pascal
