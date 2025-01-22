Launches
Soul Tarot
Explore your future, solve your questions
Soul Tarot combines AI with Tarot to help you make decisions and gain insights into your future. Ask a question, draw cards, and get personalized readings. If needed, connect with our AI Tarot guide via voice call for further explanations.
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Explore Your Future, Solve Your Questions
Soul Tarot by
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Luke Pioneero
Jacky wang
. Featured on January 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Soul Tarot's first launch.