Do you guys miss the retro NES and SNES games from the 90's? Do you miss actual challenge and the satisfaction of completing a difficult but fun level? Can't bear the nostalgia for retro games anymore? Look no further, Soul Chase is here to fix your NES / SNES nostalgia! Upgrade your character, learn new abilities, defeat monsters, defeat bosses!
Soul Chase brings back the challenge of the NES era - Droid GamersSoul Chase is a brand new indie platformer that aims to bring back the challenge of the NES and SNES eras. You wear the shining armour of a knight that strives to save his soul by chasing it. Along the way, you'll jump over a variety of obstacles, beat up enemies, and battle bosses.
Droid Gamers
Soul Chase ReviewWhen one thinks of speedrunning the last thing to come to mind is usually anything to do with Android however a slick new retro platformer by the name of Soul Chase is hoping to help change all that with challenging 2D chase mechanics where the clock is always ticking.
Supergamedroid
Aljon D.Maker@harambert · indie game developer!
Hey guys, it's the dev here. The goal of Soul Chase is to give the NES / SNES gamers from the 90's a fix for their nostalgia. I feel that very few games now in the Play Store still provide us with the challenge and aesthetics that NES / SNES games provided us. I hope you enjoy playing the game as much as I did making it!
