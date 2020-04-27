Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Will Rossiter
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! We’re very excited to announce Sortfoo, an app for curating, comparing and sharing lists. (Lists? Deep sigh, eye roll, right?) 🦥So what is this? A good way to think of Sortfoo is Pinterest, but instead of adding Pins to Boards, you add Items to Lists. Items can be anything: articles, restaurants, books, websites, songs, bands, places, quotes, social media posts, people, images, movies, links, albums, podcasts, podcast episodes . . . anything. 🤔Why? The purpose of Sortfoo is to eliminate the friction from turning the information you collect into an original curation that you can publish immediately. Sortfoo takes the junk drawer in your head, your notes app, your bookmarks, or wherever else you stash your collections, and helps you transform it into something meaningful to you and useful to others. 👩🏻💻Key features and pro tips: - ✅Create a list in minutes from among over a billion items available in the app, due to our integrations to Amazon (products, books), Spotify (songs, albums, artists), The Internet Movie Database (movies, TV series), Apple podcasts (shows, episodes), YouTube and more. ✅”Re-sort” items from another person's list, and then remix them into your original curation. ✅Save items from the web directly to your lists with the Chrome/Firefox browser extension - it's really pretty amazing. ✅“Pick” items in the app and your Sortfoo followers will receive an email with your Pick the next morning. Picks is like a lightweight newsletter. ✅Create items by pasting links, or create items from scratch. ✅Log in at sortfoo.com to edit your lists in web view with a full keyboard. ✅Share your list or URLs with anyone, outside the app. We've only invited Beta users to Sortfoo until now, so we really look forward to your feedback, questions and comments about how we can make Sortfoo better. Thank you! Will
UpvoteShare