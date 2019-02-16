Sorry Babe

Screwed up Valentines Day?
I created a website to help out guys to find the right present for their girlfriend or wife, especially after they screwed up something. Based on the answer to the question "How mad is she?", the right products are shown to them.
Simon RahmMaker@simon_r · Designer living in the Netherlands
Hey ProductHunt Community! I hope this funny side project website helps some of you, especially if Valentines Day didn't go so well... Please let me know if you like it!
