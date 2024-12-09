Launches
Sora is OpenAI’s video generation model, designed to take text, image, and video inputs and generate a new video as an output. Users can create videos in various formats, generate new content from text, or enhance, remix, and blend their own assets.
Design Tools
Digital Art
Video
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Sora by
GPT-4 by OpenAI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Digital Art
,
Video
. Made by
Sam Altman
,
Connor Holmes
,
Will DePue
,
Ricky Wang
,
Boyang Niu
,
David Schnurr
,
David Schnurr
,
Gilman Tolle
,
Joey Flynn
,
Mike Starr
,
Rajeev Nayak
,
Rohan Sahai
,
Wesam Manassra
and
Yufei Guo
. Featured on December 10th, 2024.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 960 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.
