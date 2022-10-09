Products
Sootly
Ranked #15 for today
Sootly
A challenging word deduction game
No ads. No subscriptions. No daily limits or pay-to-play. Just a devilishly difficult word game—as much of it as you can handle.
Launched in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Puzzle Games
+1 by
Sootly
About this launch
Sootly
A challenging word deduction game
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Sootly by
Sootly
was hunted by
Isaac Lyman
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Puzzle Games
. Made by
Isaac Lyman
. Featured on October 14th, 2022.
Sootly
is not rated yet. This is Sootly's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#187
