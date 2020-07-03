Discussion
Akash Jain
Maker
Hello everyone! I am super excited to share Soothing Sounds with you all. Some features of the app are: - Over 30+ different nature and ambient sounds to help you focus, relax and sleep including white noise, pink noise, brown noise, and gray noise - Simple and minimal user interface - Create your own mix - Dark Mode support - Built-in countdown timer - Available for iPhone, iPad and Mac. We would love to get your feedback! :)
