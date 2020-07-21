Discussion
Hi everybody! Last year I had a girlfriend who was allergic to oranges 🍊. I had to read every product I bought, to make sure she could have it without complications. This got pretty annoying, pretty quickly. So last summer I made a simple app that would help scan the labels for us. When Corona hit I got stuck in home quarantine for a few months, and I decided to take the opportunity and build out that initial app into a real product. One that could help people with a wide range of allergies and intolerances, Soosee! Thanks to more than 2500 (!!) beta testers, and more than 40 translators from around the world, the app is already localized in 9 languages, with the built-in wordlists translated into more than 15! Soosee launched in The Netherlands and Belgium a few weeks ago to work out the kinks, but now it's ready for the rest of the world! 🌍 📷 Text recognition with AR Soosee uses the latest iOS text recognition to highlight ingredients realtime on top of your camera feed ✅ Make your own You can fully customize the app to let it search for the specific lists of words that you to avoid 🌏 Great for traveling When you're in a different country and you can't speak the language it can be hard to find out what all the ingredients mean. Soosee's wordlist is translated into 15 languages to help you out! The app currently works in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Hungarian, Finnish, Danish, Norwegian, Turkish, Lithuanian and Swedish. 🌱 Perfect for vegans and vegetarians Thanks to the built-in wordlists that help recognize meat and other animal-derived ingredients such as E-Numbers 👀 Privacy All the recognition is done on your iPhone. I think it's important that people are in control of their (health) data, so nothing is send to or from the device. I'm really looking forward to hearing your feedback on how/if this product could be useful in your lives. To celebrate the launch there is a one time payment available for the rest of the week. I will be following this thread all day, so please let me know how I can make the app better! I'm open to any feedback at all 🙂
