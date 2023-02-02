Products
Soofy
Ranked #15 for today

Soofy

Practice with AI and advance your language learning

Free Options
Learn a language quickly and easily with Soofy, the AI-based language-learning app! Utilize debates and discussions to refine conversation skills, listen intently, and practice pronunciation. Start mastering languages with Soofy today!
Launched in Education, Languages
Soofy
"I would really appreciate it if you could take a few minutes to test the app and provide your honest opinion on the user experience. If you have any questions or need more information, please don't hesitate to reach out."

The makers of Soofy
About this launch
SoofyPractice with AI and Advance Your Language Learning!
0
reviews
9
followers
was hunted by
youssef wardi
in Education, Languages. Made by
youssef wardi
. Featured on February 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Soofy's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#185