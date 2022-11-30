Products
Sony Mocopi
Sony Mocopi
Sony is stepping into the metaverse
Sony has announced Mocopi, a portable and lightweight motion capture system that can be used to control a digital avatar in real time within metaverse applications like VR Chat. The
Wearables
Games
Sony Mocopi
About this launch
Sony Mocopi
Sony is stepping into the metaverse
Sony Mocopi
Aaron O'Leary
Wearables
Games
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Sony Mocopi
is not rated yet. This is Sony Mocopi's first launch.
