Ranked #9 for today

Sonos Sub Mini

Curvy subwoofer that drops big beats

Payment Required
Sonos is expanding its home theater lineup even further with Sub Mini, the brand’s new subwoofer that makes it easier than ever to supercharge your streaming experiences. Deepen your enjoyment of TV, music, and more with bold bass.
Launched in Music, Hardware by
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Music, Hardware. Featured on September 24th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Sonos Sub Mini's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#163