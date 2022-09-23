Products
Home
→
Product
→
Sonos Sub Mini
Ranked #9 for today
Sonos Sub Mini
Curvy subwoofer that drops big beats
Sonos is expanding its home theater lineup even further with Sub Mini, the brand’s new subwoofer that makes it easier than ever to supercharge your streaming experiences. Deepen your enjoyment of TV, music, and more with bold bass.
Launched in
Music
,
Hardware
by
About this launch
Sonos Sub Mini by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Hardware
. Featured on September 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#163
