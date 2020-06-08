  1. Home
  2.  → Sonos S2

Sonos S2

The new OS powering the next generation of Sonos products

#5 Product of the DayToday
Customize your Sonos system with speakers, soundbars, and components that connect over WiFi. Stream any song, podcast, audiobook, or radio station to any room, and elevate your TV, movie, and gaming experiences.
Sonos will launch its new app and big S2 software update on June 8thThe new app that Sonos announced in March will be released on June 8th, and with it will come the launch of the S2 platform that exclusively powers the new Sonos Arc, Five, and Sub. That new underlying operating system will soon make its way to other Sonos products - pretty much everything except for those very old legacy devices that we keep writing about.
Sonos CEO discusses the Arc and customer backlash over leaving old products behindThis week we saw Sonos announce several new products, most significantly the Arc, which is the company's first soundbar to support Dolby Atmos. Other new devices include the Sonos Five speaker and a refreshed Sub, and all three will only work with Sonos' new S2 app that launches next month.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
Man, the tech support calls that Sonos is going to get about this migration from S1 to S2... it's going to be a rocky several months. The weird thing is — the app's barely been redesigned. I would expect that such a moment would call for an overhaul, like the did to their brand more broadly. I actually like the new design — but the app... still looks eerily familiar. Well, here's to discussing what being in generation S2 brings!
UpvoteShare