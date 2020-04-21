Discussion
Ryan Hoover
Interesting to see Sonos enter the music streaming game. I'm actually a bit surprised to see this move. There are already so many great music streaming options and I'm not sure people will buy Sonos speakers just for Sonos Radio. But I'm sure there's a lot more to this strategy behind the scenes.
Ok, as far as I can tell it’s just another online radio aggregating service, I don’t see any Sonos-branded stations, I’m not in the US though, don’t know if that’s why...
