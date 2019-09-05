Deals
Sonos Port
Sonos Port
Versatile streaming component for your stereo or receiver
Music
Tech
Connect Port to your traditional stereo to stream music and more. Enjoy control with the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2, and easily expand your sound system to more rooms.
2 hours ago
Sonos Port is the new Sonos Connect but with a refreshed design, upgraded internals and better connectivity - Pocket-lint
Sonos has announced the successor to its Connect Amp in a new device called Sonos Port. As with Connect Amp, Sonos Port enables traditional home audio equipment to be connected to a Sonos system and work alongside other Sonos speakers in the Sonos app.
The new Sonos Port connects your existing stereo setup to Sonos and AirPlay 2
Sonos has a new addition to its ecosystem for connecting in your existing stereo and AV equipment, and for adding sound out and AirPlay 2 capabilities to existing speaker setups connected via an amplifier. It's the $399 Sonos Port, and it replaces one of the older existing devices in the Sono...
