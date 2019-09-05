Deals
Sonos One SL
Sonos One SL
Brilliant sound for every room
Music
Home
The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It's humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom.
Featured
20 minutes ago
Sonos took the mic out of its smart speaker for the $179 Sonos One SL
Sonos has a new entry-level connected speaker that will give you all of its multi-room, high-quality sound - without the onboard microphones and smart assistants of the Sonos One. The microphone-free Sonos One SL retails for $179.99 ($20 less than the existing Sonos One) and comes with AirPlay 2, d...
