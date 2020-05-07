Deals
Sonos Five
Sonos Five
The high-fidelity speaker for superior sound.
Home
Experience vividly clear, room-filling sound for music streaming, vinyl, and more. Enjoy control with the app and Apple AirPlay 2.
Featured
an hour ago
Sonos' updated Play:5 is now just called 'Five'
To go along with its brand-new Arc soundbar, Sonos is making a few internal updates to some existing products. Most relevant to anyone considering the Arc is probably the 3rd-generation Sonos Sub. Sonos has offered a wireless sub for years, and this update doesn't change the equation much.
Sonos debuts new Arc soundbar, next-generation Sonos Sub, and Sonos Five speaker
Sonos has introduced a trio of new hardware today, adding three new smart speakers to its lineup, including the Sonos Arc soundbar that includes Dolby Atmos support, as well as Sonos Five, the next version of its Sonos Play:5 speaker, and a third-generation Sonos Sub. All of these will require the ...
The new Sonos Five looks and sounds identical to the Play:5 it's replacing
Sonos is replacing its best-sounding music speaker, the Play:5, with the new Sonos Five. It has the same design and audio quality, but adds more processing power and memory. Unlike the Sonos One, there are no built-in microphones for voice controls.
