Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sonos Ace
Sonos Ace
Ranked #16 for today

Sonos Ace

Personal listening perfected

Payment Required
Experience every frequency with superior precision and clarity. Maximize your immersion with lossless streaming, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and world-class Active Noise Cancellation. Hear what’s going around you with Aware mode.
Launched in
Music
Hardware
 by
SONOS Ace
About this launch
SONOS Ace
SONOS AceSONOS's first foray into the headphone market
0
reviews
5
followers
Sonos Ace by
SONOS Ace
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Music, Hardware. Made by
Tom Conrad
. Featured on May 21st, 2024.
SONOS Ace
is not rated yet. This is SONOS Ace's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#33