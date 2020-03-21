✔️Not here to organise your todo list.
✔️ Idea is to complete your work before time and make you #ProductiveAF
✔️ If you don't mark them done within 1 hour they will be published on your twitter feed
✔️ Not for light-hearted. Try, if can you work under stress.
Hello Hunters! Have you ever wondered that I could have achieved more today but between work (or homework), working out and other necessary rituals the time passed quickly? One of the solutions is to block out at least 60 minutes in the morning before checking e-mail to work on your #1 most important/uncomfortable to-do. If you want to learn more here is Tim’s detailed morning routine. (https://tim.blog/2015/09/18/5-mo...) Some profound words: “If you see distraction externally, you end up creating an internally distracted state.” — Tim Ferriss Rise of SonOfAnton.Ai ---------------------- Inspired by great work of Gilfoyle's (for more information watch series SiliconValley) SOA.ai is here to make you achieve everything that you ever wanted and are willing to work for it. This app will make you #ProductiveAF. ✔️ It’s not going to organize your todo list. ✔️ This is an intelligent todo app for doers. ✔️ Idea is to complete your work before time. ✔️ You can add up to 5 tasks. ✔️ If you don’t mark them done within 1 hour they will be published on your twitter feed. ✔️ Pro-tip — Sound on, before marking the task done. Warning - Not for light-hearted. Try, if can you work under stress. Bonus Watch some of the best Bertram Gilfoyle moments from all five seasons of Silicon Valley - https://medium.com/@ThatJsDev/ho... Do not forget to share your tasks on twitter using the #SonOfAntonAi hashtag
