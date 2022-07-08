Products
Sonic Wallet
Ranked #4 for today
Sonic Wallet
Investments(crypto, stocks, gold) & payments for freelancers
Attention freelancers! By sharing your SonicWallet profile link, you can:
💻 Tell your customers about all that you do
💰 Collect payments & donations
💸 Sell & promote services
E.g.
https://sonicwallet.com/pages/testbot
Get started for free today👇
Launched in
Android
,
Freelance
,
Fintech
+1 by
Sonic Wallet
About this launch
Sonic Wallet
Investments(Crypto, Stocks, Gold) & Payments for Freelancers
2
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Sonic Wallet by
Sonic Wallet
was hunted by
Ashish Thakral
in
Android
,
Freelance
,
Fintech
. Made by
Ashish Thakral
and
Boris Kharlamov
. Featured on July 9th, 2022.
Sonic Wallet
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Sonic Wallet's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
11
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#118
