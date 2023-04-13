Products
Home
→
Product
→
SongView
SongView
Extend the functionality of the iOS music player
Visit
Upvote 11
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With SongView, you can view the album the current song is playing from as well as artist information quickly and easily. With a press of a button, you can add or remove the currently playing song to your music library.
Launched in
iOS
,
Music
,
Spotify
by
SongView - Music Live Activities
About this launch
SongView - Music Live Activities
Extend the functionality of the iOS Music Player
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
SongView by
SongView - Music Live Activities
was hunted by
Taher
in
iOS
,
Music
,
Spotify
. Made by
Taher
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
SongView - Music Live Activities
is not rated yet. This is SongView - Music Live Activities's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#252
