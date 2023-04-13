Products
SongView

SongView

Extend the functionality of the iOS music player

With SongView, you can view the album the current song is playing from as well as artist information quickly and easily. With a press of a button, you can add or remove the currently playing song to your music library.
Launched in iOS, Music, Spotify
SongView - Music Live Activities
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
SongView
was hunted by
Taher
in iOS, Music, Spotify. Made by
Taher
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is SongView - Music Live Activities's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#252